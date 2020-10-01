Wyoming Reports 53rd COVID-19 Death; 5,170 Cases

Three more Wyoming residents have died from COVID-19 or related complications, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Thursday.

According to the health department, an adult Natrona County man with health issues known to put patients at higher risk for serious illness related to COVID-19 died this week. He was not hospitalized.

Another Natrona County man died last month after he was hospitalized. He was also known to have health conditions putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

And a Campbell County man died last week after being hospitalized. He too had health conditions recognized as putting him at higher risk.

To date, 53 COVID-related deaths have been reported in Wyoming since the pandemic began.

As of Thursday afternoon, 5,170 lab-confirmed cases and 913 probable cases have been reported in the Cowboy State.

More than 3,900 people have recovered.