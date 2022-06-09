Gov. Gordon Declares Next Week Wyoming Craft Beer Week

I think we can all get behind this proclamation, Governor Mark Gordon signed a proclamation declaring June 11th through June 18th as Wyoming Craft Beer Week. Now, I get that putting this on official paper from the Governor doesn't really make much of a difference for the purpose of the week of craft beer events, but it's a nice gesture to the ever-growing craft beer community in the state of Wyoming and Cheyenne.

The Wyoming Craft Brewers Guild first promoted next week as Wyoming Craft Beer Week, so craft beer lovers already had the week on their radar. There will be specials at several breweries all week long, and for those in Cheyenne, it will end with the Wyoming Brewers Festival on Cheyenne's Downtown Depot Plaza. Here's their list of events for the upcoming Wyoming Craft Beer Week from the Wyoming Brewers Guild's Facebook Page.

Saturday, June 11th-Homebrew Homie Day

Sunday, June 12th-Beer Games Day

Monday, June 13th-Free Sticker Day

Tuesday, June 14th-Guild & Non-Profit Day

Wednesday, June 15th-Military & Teacher Day

Thursday, June 16th-Free Membership Day

Friday, June 17th-Rhinestone Cowboy Day

Saturday, June 18th-Swag Saturday

That's an action-packed week of fun from the craft beer community. The whole thing is going to be a lot of fun when it comes down to it. I'm glad Governor Gordon got in on the fun and made everything official. I'm already excited for next weekend, but now we have a reason to celebrate for a week leading up to the fun.

Cheers!

