A secondary test from the Wyoming Public Health returned Tuesday showed Gov. Mark Gordon negative for the coronavirus, the governor's spokesman said.

Monday, Gordon had tested negative for the coronavirus in a rapid test, and he was waiting for the results of the secondary test, Michael Pearlman said.

Gordon intended to isolate himself for more that a week after possibly being exposed to the coronavirus, and that will continue, Pearlman said.

"At this time he is continuing his quarantine while working from the Governor's residence and will be consulting with the State and County Health Officers for further guidance," Pearlman said.

