Nine students and six school staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a prepared statement from the Natrona County School District on Monday.

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department notified the district of two Centennial Middle School students, one CY Middle School student, one Fort Caspar Academy student, three Kelly Walsh High School students, and two Natrona County High School students.

The health department also notified the district of one staff member at each of these schools: Centennial Middle School, Cottonwood Elementary School, Journey Elementary School, Kelly Walsh High School, Sagewood Elementary School, Southridge Elementary School and Verda James Elementary School.

There are currently 113 students and 10 staff members in the school Ddstrict who have been directed to quarantine by the health department or their designated healthcare provider, according to the district on Friday

The number of quarantined students rose by 12 from a week ago, and the number of quarantined staff declined by five during that same time.

When students are tested positive, the district provides the applicable student directory information to the health department to assist with contacting the affected individuals. The health department also will provide affected parents or guardians with further information and actions.

If you receive a phone call or message from the health department, please contact them immediately to avoid delays in the contact tracing process.

If your student is identified as a requiring to quarantine or isolate by the health department, the district will work to provide remote learning and instruction.

If you have any questions regarding the process of identifying what constitutes a close contact, questions about quarantine or isolation, or COVID-19 testing please contact the appropriate health officials at the health department at (307) 577-9892.

