Kanye West Is Voting For The 1st Time Today… And For Himself

Kanye West has made some pretty bold statements the in the year 2020. He's backed up at least half of them, which is saying a lot. The self-made billionaire is now a full-fledged Wyoming resident. Today he's ready to vote for the first time and it's no surprise he intends to vote for himself.

Yeezy posted the following on his official Twitter account earlier this morning (November 3rd, 2020):

God is so good Smiling face with smiling eyes Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust...me. Flag of United States 🕊

You can't really blame him for voting for himself. If I was running, I know I would vote for myself. As a matter of fact, even the current president (Donald Trump), is legally allowed to vote for himself.

Earlier this past summer (July 2020), Ye registered to vote for the first time in his 43 years of life in his new home in Cody, Wyoming.