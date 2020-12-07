Kanye West Has Been Uncharacteristically Silent On Social Media For Over 30 Days

Eccentric billionaire Kanye West is known for a lot of different things. Being quiet is not one them. However, the former 2020 presidential candidate has been strangely absent on social media for over a full month. As matter of fact, his last tweet was the day after the 2020 presidential election when he tweeted out a photo of himself in front of United States map along with a simple message: "KANYE 2024".

So where has Mr. West been hiding? His wife, Kim Kardashian, has been posting on Twitter and Instagram pretty much everyday, as usual. She's even mentioned her equally famous hubby several times since the election, but still no Ye.

It's probably safe bet he's probably here in the Cowboy State on one of his properties, since he is technically a Wyoming resident (registered to vote here and everything). Honestly, we can't blame him. Cody is the perfect place to lay low for awhile and plan your next major move. It's better than Jackson, because less/no paparazzi, so he can pretty much live his life in piece.

It's hard to speculate accurately if the presidential loss has caused this pause from social media or not, but one thing you can be certain of, when he comes back, it will be full force.