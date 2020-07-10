If you ever wondered how serious Kanye West is about living in Wyoming, this should remove all doubt. In a new video that was posted to YouTube yesterday (July 9th, 2020), Ye registers to vote for the first time as a Wyoming resident.

The short video (shown below), which was posted by YouTube channel, Precise Videos, shows the billionaire fashion and Hip-Hop mogul as he demonstrates how easy it is to register to vote in Wyoming. The video was shot in the county clerks office in Cody, Wyoming, which makes since as his West Lake Ranch property is in Cody.

In the video, Kanye breaks down how easy it is to register, listing off everything you need including:

Name

Date of Birth

Wyoming ID or License

Gender

Phone Number

Address

Political Affiliation

The county office clerk clearly states that you can have it completely filled out and be ready to vote in five minutes.

Kanye also asked about how a convicted felon can go about the process to have their voting rights restored in Wyoming. The clerk went into detail about what needs to be done and how the process differs from state to state.

Just last week, Ye announced he was running for president. Earlier this week, he announced that his running mate is a female, Wyoming pastor by the name of Michelle Tidball.