Hey Casper: Find Your Polling Location With This Easy to Use Tool

Tomorrow is election day. While there are some folks that voted early, there is still a large number of the populace that has yet to vote.

With that in mind, there is a very useful tool to help local residents find their polling location.

All Natrona County residents can use the Polling Place Locator by clicking here.

It is very easy to use. All you have to do is:

Enter your house number only to search the Polling Place Locator. For example, if your address is 200 N Center, only enter 200. Then select your address from the list that is displayed.

After you find your address on the list, hit the "select" button. Then it will list your ward, precinct, split, senate district and house district on the screen.

The Poll Place Locator will also give you the option to see a map of your polling location, as well as hours of operation and other pertinent information.

