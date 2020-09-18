GRAPHIC: Video Shows Grizzly Bear’s Power in Handling Downed Elk

A video shared to the Wyoming Through the Lens Facebook group shows just how much power a grizzly bear has.

Facebook user Julie Argyle said in the post that the grizzly pulled the elk across a river. Argyle reportedly kept her distance and filmed the encounter through a spotting scope.

Warning, the below video is graphic and not for the faint-of-heart.

According to a 2006 Montana State University study, grizzly bears' are between 2.5 and 5 times stronger than humans.

In the same study, researchers reported that the bear handled a 700 lb metal Dumpster "like a beach ball."