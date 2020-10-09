Never before has the phrase “given the series a green light” been more appropriate.

First announced a year ago as one of the DC Comics properties coming to HBO Max, it’s now confirmed that the streaming service will soon include a brand new TV series about Green Lantern, the group of space cops powered by magical rings that can create anything out of green energy. The show will run for 10 episodes, each one hour long. Back in 2019, Greg Berlanti was announced as the producer developing the show; today we know that he’ll be joined by writer/producers Seth Grahame-Smith and Marc Guggenheim.

Surprisingly — and that may be too mild a word for it — both Berlanti and Guggenheim worked on the script for the disastrous 2011 Green Lantern movie, starring Ryan Reynolds as Hal Jordan, the most famous Green Lantern from DC Comics. In the interim, Berlanti and Guggenheim have gone on to become two of the key architects of the far more successful Arrowverse on The CW. It’s very rare to see anyone get this kind of second chance on a property after blowing it so badly the first time. But Berlanti and Guggenheim now have one.

According to Variety, the new Green Lantern “will depict the adventures of a multitude of Lanterns, including Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz and Alan Scott — Earth’s first Green Lantern, who, true to the comics, is a gay man — and many more.”

HBO Max already has series based on DC heroes Doom Patrol, Titans, and Harley Quinn. It was recently announced that the previous DC streaming service, DC Universe, was shifting to a comics-only service, with all of its TV original programming migrating to HBO Max.