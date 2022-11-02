LISTEN: Can Homestead Mama’s “Have It All”?

Homesteading is not a thing of the past.

Actually, it has had a bit of a resurgence in recent years as some folks have left the big cities and towns for a life of less drama.

But the so-called "simple life" comes with its own challenges.

Author, entrepreneur, and homesteader Jill Winger speaks and writes about what she is up against, and how she overcomes these challenges, on her Wyoming homesteader podcast.

Homesteaders have chosen a challenging life. Nothing is easy about it. But the rewards make them stay and never want to quit.

She begins her latest talk by writing on her webpage:

Today I’m chatting with you about something that’s consumed my life lately… a stage I’m going through that is my most challenging one to date. I’ve been feeling like the Lone Ranger in this category, and I’m sure I’m not, so please listen in and let me know if you commiserate with what I’m going through. Podcast Episode Highlights

Why this is such a challenging homesteading season for me

Having toddlers vs. older kids on the homestead

Why I think this info on struggling with older kids isn’t online very much

Why I think it’s important for my kids to socialize in the community

Strategy #1: Being selective with our activities

Strategy #2: Reducing the complexity of the homestead

Sharing what it’s like being active in 4-H…

What 4-H has taught my kids…

Final thoughts on our current stage of homesteading

Jill Winger is owner of The Chugwater Soda Fountain in Chugwater Wyoming. It's Wyoming's oldest running soda fountain, and she recently remodeled it and brought the business back to life.

She is also a Wyoming homesteader with a popular Podcast and Youtube page.

You can follow her through her website, The Prairie Homestead.

