UPDATED: Two Dogs Lost In Accident Outside Of Glenrock, One Still Missing

UPDATE: Sadly the missing puppy was found deceased near the scene of the accident. Thank you to all of you that were willing to help

A car accident occurred on the Glenrock Hwy the night of Saturday, November 27 about a mile East of County Line Road.

As a result, two dogs that were in the vehicle at the time were lost.

Jessica Hett via Facebook

As of Sunday afternoon, November 28th the older dog (black) has been found but the puppy is still missing.

Jessica Hett via Facebook

The puppy is a Female Brindle Pitbull Mix named "Bella" and around 3 months old.

We would like to remind those concerned for the welfare of the puppy to be mindful of the heavy traffic and danger of walking alongside the highway or driving slowly.

The best way to try and find the puppy is to spread the word with those you know that live in that area and to simply keep an eye out as you travel in that area.

If the puppy is found, or if you see it, please notify the Glenrock Police Department at (307) 436-2777

