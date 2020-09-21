WYDOT Needs Help Finding Missing Service Puppy in Kaycee Area

The Wyoming Department of Transportation is asking for the public's help in locating a missing service puppy.

The agency says the puppy went missing between 9 and 11 a.m. September 6 at the Kaycee Rest Area.

EllieMay is tan with 4 white socks, a white chest, black mask with a white stripe going down her nose.

Anyone with information is asked to message WYDOT.

WYDOT says the puppy's owner did not notice she got out of his vehicle and drove off. When he returned to the area, someone mentioned they saw the puppy get in another vehicle.