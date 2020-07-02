Here Are The Snacks That Wyomingites Must Have For Road Trips

I blame all of this on Twitter.

A few days ago I came across this tweet about "gas station orders" and I was instantly captivated.

I was intrigued and spent way too long scrolling through the comments.

I found myself exclaiming out loud things like "ewww" or "that's revolting" or simply making gagging sounds.

It occurred to me that what I felt was acceptable as a road trip snack (water, Twix, Skittles, and original Ruffles Potato Chips) might not be approved of by others.

So I decided to ask you what you consider the perfect "gas station order" and here's what you had to say.

Admittedly this isn't the FULL list, but it's for sure the items that were the most popular according to you.

If you want to see more of the responses you can check them out below.