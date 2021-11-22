Here’s How To Get Free Thanksgiving Food In Casper Wyoming

This time of year is tough for families that are struggling. Many organizations are giving out free food, including Joshua's Storehouse in Casper.

Joshua's Storehouse has been around since the early 90's and helping families with foo ever since. The organization has been extremely busy over the last couple year, giving out enough food for between 55-75 families on a daily basis. Because at one point or another, most everyone has fallen on tough times and because of that Joshua's Storehouse doesn't have a limit on a persons income for them to be helped.

The organization is made up of multiple programs to offer proper nutrition with their food pantry, food deliveries, offering diapers & adult sanitary items, baby formula and women's care products.

Over the weekend at the Booze & Bacon Festival at the Ford Wyoming Center, a portion of the ticket sales benefited the mission of Joshua's Storehouse. Event organizers were able to donate $750 to the organization.



Beginning at 9am Tuesday November 23, Joshua's Storehouse will be passing out all the ingredients for families to prepare their own Thanksgiving Dinner. No matter the size of your family, you can get help to ensure that you're family has everything you need to prepare a Thanksgiving meal.

The Food Pantry is available for anyone that needs assistance all times of the year and they're always looking for volunteers to help in many different areas. Donations are what make Joshua's Storehouse function, if you'd like to donate financially, donate food or your time, you can contact them to find out the best way to help.

