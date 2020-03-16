Joshua’s Storehouse in Casper to Distribute Food by Appointment

Joshua's Storehouse will no longer distribute food and other goods at its office at 334 S. Wolcott and instead will operate on an appointment basis due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from its chief executive officer on Monday evening.

Starting Tuesday, clients will need to email the nonprofit organization at Joshua's.cares@gmail.com to pick up food, Kim Perez said.

"Priority will be given to at-risk populations: elderly, disabled, and those with compromised immune systems," Perez said.

Joshua's Storehouse asks clients to allow 24 hours for a response, and multiple emails from the same household will only cause a delay in responding, she said. "We will make every effort to get everyone in need the products they need."

The agency needs volunteers to help pack and deliver the boxes for senior distribution.

Shortages in the grocery stores have limited what Joshua's Storehouse is receiving in donations, Perez said. "I have purchased food products and am hoping for it to be delivered in a timely manner.

Cash donations are welcome, too,, she added.

People who are facing a crisis and have never visited Joshua's please should send it an email and say how it can help.

At Joshua's Storehouse, there is no income guidelines because it serves anyone in need, no age limit, and no household size.

The only documentation Joshua's requests, but does not require, is identification.

Joshua's was started in Casper and will continue to serve the community, and Perez said she is optimistic. "Have faith in God, Faith in our Wyoming leaders and be kind to each other......We will get through this together."