This Casper Christmas Display is Also Helping Joshua’s Storehouse

If you'd like to watch some pretty Christmas lights in Casper and also help some of your neighbors in need, the annual Wagner display is happening and it benefits Joshua's Storehouse.

Thanks to Brian Wagner for sharing this video of his home with us.

The display is happening nightly at 3148 Whispering Springs in Casper. Brian shared how this will help Joshua's Storehouse:

We are having our annual light display to collect food donations for Joshua's Storehouse. The lights will run from 5-11 pm nightly through new year's. On Christmas Eve we will have a couple special guests there to help us hand out candy canes, Santa and Mrs. Clause will be there from 5-6:30 pm.

Joshua's Storehouse is an effort to provide nutritional foods to those in need in Casper. You can follow them on Facebook for updates and more information.

Brian also reminded us that Wagner's Lights has a Facebook page too where you can get updates on their annual holiday cheer. Very much appreciate the Wagner's and all of the other families who are trying to provide some illuminated encouragement that so many need in a difficult year.