Be Smart Taking Down Decorations And Reduce Headaches Next Year
The Christmas season seems slow to get here and once it's here, it goes fast. Every year the decorations get bigger and brighter, but no one likes wasting time untangling the strands of twinkly lights.
If you remember in Christmas Vacation, Clark and Rusty had to waste time untangling the lights because they didn't use any type of strategy when they took them down the previous year.
If you're one of the houses that spent lots of time planning out and decorating, you don't want to have to spend lots of time figuring out how to store those lights.
We all dread this time and some put it off as long as they can, but it's time for the lights to come down, use these simple tricks to save time and headaches next year.
TRICK 1:
Use a standard plastic clothes hanger and wrap the strands of lights around the hanger. You can even hang the hanger with the lights in a closet or storage area.
TRICK 2:
Put some of those cardboard boxes that had gifts in them and cut a slit every inch or two on the two longest sides and wrap the lights around the cardboard. These will stack easily in your storage tub.
TRICK 3:
We all used quite a bit of wrapping paper and this cardboard tubes are good for more than talking in or having sword fights. Put one plug in the end and tightly wrap the strand of lights around the tube, then put the other plug into the opposite end.