Check Out This Awesome Holiday Evening Flyover of Downtown Casper
If you have yet to find your holiday spirit, here is your catalyst.
The good folks over at Stengel Media recently (December 6th, 2020), posted a beautiful aerial drone video of a flyby in downtown Casper, which highlights the Christmas decorations. They captioned the short, 1.43 second video:
Getting those Christmas vibes 🎄
David Street Station Visit Casper! #fpvdrone
*If you're having trouble loading the video, click here.*
Even with the uncharacteristically warm temperatures we've been having lately, Casper still looks beautiful, especially from these high flying angles. Not even a global pandemic can stop the local holiday cheer.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app