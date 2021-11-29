LOOK: Casper’s Largest Christmas Light Show Has Returned

Now that Thanksgiving 2021 is behind us, we merrily move on to the Christmas season and with that comes the annual Wagner's Christmas light show.

The light show house is located at 3148 Whispering Springs.

Along with the beautiful light display (and synchronized sound), the official Wagner's Light Facebook page shared the following message:

The lights will officially be on tomorrow night after dinner. This year we added alot more lights and this new song for new years eve. We are dedicating the display to my dad. He loved the lights and had alot of fun helping me set them up. We are doing the food drive for Joshua's that we will start this weekend.

In addition to the video, Wagner's Lights recently posted a 3D photo of the family under the massive 22-foot Christmas tree. The caption read:

The light have finally started to go up yesterday. The 22 foot mega tree is up and already synchronized. Going to try and get some more done today with the great weather.

This years show will be dedicated in honor of my dad, who left this world way too soon. For the last several years he helped with the setup and gave input on some of the music we used. We will still do a food drive for Joshua's storehouse. The lights will be turned on for nightly viewing after Thanksgiving dinner, and run nightly through new years 2022. The picture is of my daughters Haley, and Amanda, my dad, and myself laying under the 22 foot tree looking up as the lights danced around.

