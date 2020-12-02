Casper Christmas Light Show Is Dazzling Residents of All Ages

Now that we are less than a month away from Christmas 2020, residents in and around the town are getting into the holiday spirit. With the COVID-19 pandemic still running rampant throughout the city (and the country), this is a great way to share some socially-distanced, yuletide, family fun time together.

Casper resident, Tim Swanson, posted the following festive video along with a message that read:

Our Christmas light show is on and going with 5 new songs added this year. With all the social distancing going on we hope to bring a smile and special memory to you and your family. Happy Holidays from all the Swanson’s. 1101 Stafford.

The Swanson Christmas light show happens everyday between 5:15 pm - 10:30 pm. To listen to the synchronized soundtrack, tune your car radios to channel FM 98.1.

A big thank you to the Swanson family for sharing their Christmas light show with the city.

