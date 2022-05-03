Here’s Some Exciting Wyoming Rodeo Action To See This Summer

Summertime fun in Wyoming isn't limited to just seeing Yellowstone, The Tetons or Devils Tower there are many opportunities to watch the Wyoming State sport. RODEO.

Garth Brooks sang it, Larry Bastian wrote it and it describes this thing perfectly...they call the THING Rodeo.

Well, it's bulls and blood it's dust and mud it's the roar of the Sunday crowd it's the white in them knuckles the gold in the buckle

Rodeo comes from the Spanish word rodear and came from the skills used to round up cattle. The competition side came in the early 1800's when cowboys would show off their work skills against each other. After the Civil War rodeo competitions began and never slowed down.

In 2003, Wyoming adopted Rodeo as the official state sport and there's a great reason for that. Everywhere you go in the Cowboy State, you're able to find this thing they call rodeo.

Cheyenne Frontier Days is the largest outdoor rodeo in the world,

Casper holds the College National Finals Rodeo, Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo which is one of the top rodeos in the country.

Cody has been labeled the 'Rodeo Capital of the World' due to the Cody Stampede and Cody Nite Rodeo.

Sheridan WYO Rodeo is an annual event that has been going since the 1930's

Wyoming High School Rodeo's happen all over the state through the school year. The National High School Finals Rodeo will be held in Gillette, Wyoming this July.

Thermopolis' Father's Day weekend Cowboy Rendezvous brings pro rodeo action to the Big Horn Basin

Rock Springs and Green River in Sweetwater County have multiple rodeo events throughout the year

The Jackson Hole Rodeo has rodeo events multiple nights per week all summer long.

Lander's Pioneer Days Rodeo is celebrated every year during the 4th of July

No matter where you go in the state, you'll surely be able to enjoy incredible rodeo action that's perfect for everyone.

