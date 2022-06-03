Here’s Why It’s Not Smart To Mess With Bison In Yellowstone
It goes without fail that every year we hear the stories of people getting attacked by a bison, or they get too close to a bear or an elk. It's really not the animals fault, they're just living their life and humans are treading on their turf.
It's so bad and such a common fail, that there are thousands of videos on YouTube showing people way too close for comfort.
These bison weigh up to 2,000 pounds and have very short fused tempers. It doesn't mean they're going to attack every time you see one, it means that they can and will. So why tempt fate? Why try to poke the bison? Why think you need to get within 10 feet and get a selfie?
We ALL KNOW what is going to happen. Heck, YOU even know what's going to happen. They put signs ALL OVER where wild animals may be that say "Stay Away From Animals" "DO NOT Feed The Animals" "DANGER'...but do people listen?
NOPE. One BAD mistake or lack in judgement can cause you a lifetime of problems, like, needing to be taken away in an emergency vehicle or being dead. Those choices seem like horrible ways to end your vacation and could've been avoided.
Just because they're fluffy and seem harmless, these bad boys will END YOU.
Another wise word of advice is, if you're going anywhere near a location where wild animals may be, make sure your food is closed up and secure. The animals aren't taught manners, don't know that it's wrong to eat your food and certainly DO NOT give it to them.
There's no need for you to be a statistic and cameras have very good zoom these days, so there's really no excuse to get anywhere close to these massive beasts. So, If bison are around, remember to stay 25 yards away.
If you have a hard time judging 25 yards, it's the area marked in red on the American Football Field below.
Be careful and continue to enjoy the great things we have in this state. Just don't lose your common sense and ability to put together rational thoughts.