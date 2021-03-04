Hero Dad Battles Bear to Save his Barbecue Steak

The sun is shining and the temperatures are rising. It is hard to believe that 3 weeks ago, Mother Nature was trying to kill us with frigid temperatures. With any luck, the coldest part of winter is behind us, and spring will soon be here. The first official day of Spring is coming up on Saturday March 20th.

With Spring on the way, the sleeping bruins will slowly start to wake up. Bear will soon be waking up from their winters nap and they will be hungry. The longer the days get and the more the temperature rises, will result in more sightings of bears. In our part of the world, humans have been encroaching on bear habitat. Making it more and more common for us to have bear sightings in residential areas. That is why it is always important to be bear aware, regardless of where you might be.

Take the following video for example. A video surfaced online showing a family having a simple backyard BBQ. A spread with everything from beef kabobs to "$20 steaks." You can almost smell the barbecue while watching. But, an animal with one of the greatest senses of smell in the animal kingdom, a bear can smell these BBQs from miles away. And with such yummy food cooking, I can't blame the bear for wanting to investigate the BBQ for himself.

Watch as a fearless Dad and Grandfather attempt to protect their steaks an kabobs from a hungry bear. Tongs and a fork prove to not be enough to fend off the bear.