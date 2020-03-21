Highway Patrol: Sheridan Man Arrested After Chase

A Sheridan man is in custody following a pursuit on Saturday morning, according to a news release from the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The chase started when Sheridan police officers tried to stop a 2007 Chrysler Sebring for going twice the speed limit, but the news release did not specify where that was.

The driver of the Chrysler failed to stop, Sheridan police asked the highway patrol to help, and they joined the pursuit on U.S. Highway 87.

The driver of the Chrysler tried to hit other law enforcement with his vehicle.

Law enforcement decided to attempt a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver before the chase reached a busy intersection.

The Chrysler left the roadway and overturned.

Law enforcement took driver Johnny J. Johnson, 54, into custody. He was not wearing his seatbelt and received minor injuries in the crash.

Johnson was charged with aggravated assault, driving while under the influence, fleeing to elude, reckless driving, speed, and other traffic-related offenses.

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation has been asked to conduct an external investigation of the incident.