Hilarious Video Showing How Animals Would Run If They Were Human

The internet if full of questionable videos, but sometimes one comes along and collects a belly laugh. Just like many families, mine has a few different group messages and texts that we like to share videos, pictures and texts that will make us laugh. My dad came across this one and was just the laugh we all needed to make it through the day.

With the state of the world and the dark cloud that has been hanging over Casper and Wyoming for the last couple of weeks, it's always nice to be able to have a good laugh. According to the Mayo Clinic, humor may not be able to cure all of your ailments, but laughter is a great stress relief. A good tear producing, snort inducing, loss of breath laugh can do the following things:

Stimulate your organs: laughing increases oxygen, stimulates your heart and releases endorphins in your brain.

Activate and relieve your stress response: A good laugh can drop your stress, increase and decrease your heart rate and bring your blood pressure down.

Improve your immune system: laughing can release neuropeptides that fight stress and more serious illnesses.

Relieve your pain: when laughing, the body can release it's own natural painkillers.

Crazy, right? Just from laughing? I promise you, if you're having a rough day and even trying to process a horrible event that is still on your mind...laugh! It will do wonders for you.

Daniel LaBelle is a comedian that creates short comedy videos to help stimulate your mind and soul by making you laugh. The video that is your laughing medicine today is hilarious! How Would Animals Run If They Were People? The title alone is enough to make you giggle.

It's interesting to think about being out hiking on Casper Mountain when all of a sudden you came across a herd of mule deer or a scurry (yep that's what you call 'em) of squirrels or you're out relaxing at Edness and a flock of ducks come running by, but instead they were people. The catch is that they still ran and acted like they do now.

Get ready to laugh and feel better!

