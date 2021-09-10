Comedian Hilariously Jokes About Yellowstone Getting a 1-star Review Online

WARNING! What are you are about to watch may be offensive to some, but it is hilarious to others. The language, however, is not for the faint of heart or those that have sensitive ears.

On a recent routine YouTube video search, I came accidentally came across a stand-up comedian I had never heard of before, by the name of Brian Simpson. However, I found myself compelled to give him a chance, because the title captured my attention: "The Wu-Tang Clan is the Greatest Clan".

For those that don't know, I am a huge Wu-Tang Clan fan (I even have not one, but two Wu-Tang Clan themed tattoos). Then I did my research on the Brian and found out that we have a lot in common. We're both United States Marine Corps veterans. This guy is checking all the right buttons. I just have to watch him now. It also doesn't hurt, he was hand-picked to perform by David Spade on his late show, "Light's Out".

Cool... I'm all in.

During his hysterical, but short, 5-minute set, Simpson touched on everything from lost dogs, to leaving poor online reviews on Yellowstone National Park, to flat-earthers, to racism. What makes this set so enjoyable, is how accurate it was, but also how well he was able to flawlessly segue into each topic (a talent that I personally think is lost on a lot of comedians nowadays).

Again, the language is NSFW (or we'll just say: Rated R), but so is life.

