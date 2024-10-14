Comedian Jo Koy Is Coming to Cheyenne in 2025

Coming in April 2025, funny man, Jo Koy, is bringing his hilarious brand of comedy to Wyoming at the Cheyenne Civic Center.

The official Jo Koy Facebook page shared a video snippet, along with a message announcing the concert which said:

Hey Cheyenne! I'm coming to Cheyenne Civic Center with my all new "Just Being Koy" Tour on April 13. Don't Miss it!

Jo's Facebook page also shared a separate post with the updated dates and cities of the tour.

Koy, whose government name is Joseph Glenn Herbert, is Filipino-American. To date, he has a total of six comedy specials released by Comedy Central and Netflix. Earlier this year (2024), he also hosted the 81st Golden Globe Awards.

Tickets for the Cheyenne date of the "Just Being Koy" tour are on sale now.

