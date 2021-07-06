‘Jeff Dunham: Seriously’ Concert Announced at Ford Wyoming Center

Comedian and ventriloquist, Jeff Dunham, is bringing his personal style of hilariousness to the Ford Wyoming Center once again this fall.

Jeff's brand new tour, "Seriously?!", will be coming to Casper on Wednesday, September 29th, 2021, at 7:00 pm. Tickets go on sale Monday, July 12th, 2021 at 10:00 am.

For the past twelve years, Jeff Dunham and his somewhat-inappropriate-protégés, Peanut, Walter, José Jalapeño, Bubba J. and Achmed the Dead Terrorist, have filled arenas across the U.S. and the world with their multiple, blockbuster tours. Like every other touring artist in the world, after being forced to put his live shows on hold due to COVID-19, Jeff Dunham is ready to pull his characters out of their suitcase and get the hilarity pumping once again.

Jeff's still managed to keep his hungry audience fed with plenty of new content on his social media pages and his official YouTube channel. One of his more recent videos features Bubba J explaining how he was originally cast in F9 (the latest installment in the Fast & Furious franchise). Check out the side-splitting parody below.