WATCH: Comedian Hilariously Lists ‘5 Things You Didn’t Ask For But Should Know About Wyoming’

Wyoming has been the butt of many an online joke. Matter of fact, several comedians have taken shots at Wyoming on specials. Comedian and actor, Josh Pray choose to do things a little differently.

In four minutes, Josh broke down the "5 Things You Didn’t Ask For But Should Know About Wyoming". What makes his take funny is that the majority of what he says is backed by some level of truth (although somewhat fictionalized for comedic emphasis).

If you take anything away from his list, it has to be #2: we take our college football very seriously. Props to Pray for doing his homework on that. He actually schooled me to some Pokes history that I wasn't privy to prior to watching the video.

For more hilarious content from Josh, click here to enter his official website and follow him on these social media platforms:

As a bonus, check out his experience on the gun range. Most Wyomingites will get a kick out of this.