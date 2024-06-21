Hip-Hop Duo ‘Atmosphere’ Coming to Casper This October at the Ford Wyoming Center

One of the most prolific Hip-Hop groups of the twentieth century, Atmosphere, is coming to the Ford Wyoming Center this October.

The rap duo consists of rapper, Slug, and DJ/producer, Ant. The pair have released thirteen studio albums, beginning in 1997.

The Traveling Forever Tour

The official Ford Wyoming Center Facebook made the concert announcement with a graphic and a caption that read:

ATMOSPHERE,, The Traveling Forever Tour featuring NOFUN! And Reverie will be live in Casper, WY on OCTOBER 2nd inside the Ford Wyoming Center.

Tickets are on sale now.

Concert Details:

WHEN: Wednesday, October 2nd, 2024

WHERE: Ford Wyoming Center - 1 Events Drive, Casper, WY 82601

COST: tickets start at $39.50

Personally, I've been a fan of the duo for the better part of two decades. This is my favorite Atmosphere song.

