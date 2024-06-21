Natrona County Arrest Log (6/20/24 – 6/21/24)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Get our free mobile app
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Justin Pedersen, 26 - Malicious Mischief Prohibited: Structure
- Ernest Ingram, 61 - Failure to Comply
- James Landrum, 36 - Courtesy Hold
- William Hamilton, 33 - Courtesy Hold
- Aaron Riggs, 49 - Courtesy Hold
- Francisco Ortiz, 58 - District Court Bench Warrant
- Rita Lopez, 37 - Failure to Appear
- Jimmy Small, 42 - Driving While License Suspended / Revoked, County Warrant
- Cody Simpson, 26 - Failure to Comply, Interfere With Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams
- April Malloy, 39 - County Warrant
- Mercedes Engel, 24 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal
- Rodney Liesinger, 49 - Public Intoxication, Open Container
- Josie Stanger, 34 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense
- Mark David, 58 - Open Container, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Schedule I or II, Manufacture or Deliver Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, or III
- Adriana Sanchez, 214 - Serving Weekends
Casper's Most Wanted - June 2024
Gallery Credit: Casper Police Department
Casper Police Department Block Party 2024
Gallery Credit: Amber Freestone - Casper Police Department