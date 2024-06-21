Natrona County Arrest Log (6/20/24 – 6/21/24)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Justin Pedersen, 26 - Malicious Mischief Prohibited: Structure

Ernest Ingram, 61 - Failure to Comply

James Landrum, 36 - Courtesy Hold

William Hamilton, 33 - Courtesy Hold

Aaron Riggs, 49 - Courtesy Hold

Francisco Ortiz, 58 - District Court Bench Warrant

Rita Lopez, 37 - Failure to Appear

Jimmy Small, 42 - Driving While License Suspended / Revoked, County Warrant

Cody Simpson, 26 - Failure to Comply, Interfere With Peace Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance - Pill or Cap - 3 grams

April Malloy, 39 - County Warrant

Mercedes Engel, 24 - Possession of Controlled Substance - Powder or Crystal

Rodney Liesinger, 49 - Public Intoxication, Open Container

Josie Stanger, 34 - Domestic Battery: 1st Offense

Mark David, 58 - Open Container, Possession of Controlled Substance - Plant - 3 oz or Less, Possession of Controlled Substance - Schedule I or II, Manufacture or Deliver Controlled Substance - Schedule I, II, or III

Adriana Sanchez, 214 - Serving Weekends

