How Expensive Is A 24 Pack Of Booze On Average In Wyoming?

Let's face it, we are all big fans of beer here in Wyoming. With all of the local breweries popping up all throughout the U.S. I am shocked to see just how expensive this commodity has gotten.

Keep in mind that these prices are based on buying your beer from WalMart.

I just really want to know why we are paying more on average than any other state? Is it because we aren't drinking enough? Or, maybe we are drinking too much? All I can say is that $26 is an absurd price to be paying when every other state is getting theirs for roughly $20.

You can get 30 rack of Busch at Walmart for $18 pic.twitter.com/LoRN9ant4h

— Barstool WYO (@BarstoolUWYO) June 12, 2019