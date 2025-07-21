Like a lot of of people my age (late 40s, in case you were wondering), I grew up watching The Cosby Show every Thursday evening.

After the hearing of the accidental passing of Malcom-Jamal Warner, who played Theodore Aloysius "Theo" Huxtable, the only son on Bill Cosby's main character, I was reminded of the very first episode and a moment that has stayed with me for many years (41 years to be exact).

It was the scene were Cliff was talking to his son about his grades and asked Theo how planned to get into college with a D average. After Theo responded with he'd just get a job like "regular people", Dr. Huxtable used Monopoly money to teach the boy a valuable lesson about economics.

Check out the hysterical, 3-minute clip below.

That scene is something I have never forgotten and even used my own variation of it on my own children (also using Monopoly money).

At the tender age of 8-years old, a three minute moment of a television sitcom stuck with me through adulthood, and even in a positive light.

The sudden passing of Warner brought it back to the forefront, but that was just one of many memories I'll cherish from the multiple award-winning actor.

While the world mourns the lost of an acting giant, who still managed to stay relevant, even after more than four decades in the business, it was a nice reprieve to have this awesome moment again.

