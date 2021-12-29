How it Looks To Fly Low & Slow Over Wyoming’s Yellowstone

There are some places that are memorable no matter how we see them.

But not everybody gets to see them from through the window of a small airplane.

As private pilots check off their bucket list of things to fly over one of them is Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.

This first video is from Trevor Simoneau's YouTube page.

For the airplane GEEKS out there, like me, this first video was shot from a Mooney M20k.

You'll hear the young man doing the narrating noticing a longer takeoff roll from Teton County Airport. That is because the airway up here in Wyoming is a lot thinner than where he is used to flying, in Florida.

Part 3 of the Jackson Hole series kicks off as he flies past the Grand Tetons and over Yellowstone National Park, capturing some of the most incredible views.

That's the bottom wing airplane view.

There are advantages to having a bottom wing but the biggest advantage to a top wing is being able to look straight down, unobstructed.

On his YouTube page, Kevin Eassa starts from Jackson and flies north to Yellowstone.

I have to give him credit for the great music he chose and the scenes from the ground as well as the air.

The view from this Cessna 172 was shot by the YouTube channel named flyingmachines_

125nm route around the many geological features of the Yellowstone Plateau.

A (bumpy) 1.5-hour flight compressed to 20 minutes.

One last video for you is from AOPA which is a private pilot advocacy group

Two small bush planes take a video of each other as they fly north to Yellowstone.

AOPA Content Producer David Tulis and Editor at Large Dave Hirschman recently did a photo and video flight with Recreational Aviation Foundation Chairman John McKenna in the Yellowstone area. Ride along as they get just the right shot!

This just proves it once again.

Wyoming is a beautiful state, from any angle.

Wyoming's Best Pilots Astound At The Glendo Fly-In 2021