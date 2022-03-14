Well, this turned out to be a real treat.

I found something this weekend you might really enjoy the next time you need to relax.

There is a series of videos on Youtube on the Destination Paradise channel, about Wyoming.

I have the video for you, below.

This page goes around the world with high-quality video and music to show people places they have never been.

It turns out to be rather relaxing to sit back and enjoy, rather than the noise most of us tune into every day.

Destination Paradise describes their Wyoming video in this way:

Wyoming 4K Relaxation Film - From towering, snow-capped mountain ranges to elevated prairies, Wyoming is an outpost of rugged beauty and home to some of the USA’s most diverse wildlife. Open your mind and invigorate your senses in Wyoming’s breathtaking landscapes and off-the-grid locations.

Explore Wyoming's Diverse Regions. Wyoming is broken into several regions, all of which lead to the state's most-visited destinations: Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Park.

These videos are shot by drone. This will give you a wonderful perspective that you will normally never see.

No matter if you live in Wyoming, like I do, or have never been to the state, this video will have you saying WOW more than once.

Over this past weekend, I finally shut off the noise and turned on this to relax.

After the Wyoming video I followed the channel to other parts of the globe to see fantastic places I have never been before, and frankly, will probably never get a chance to visit.

Enjoy.

