Here’s A Look At Washakie County WY Like You’ve Never Seen Before

Berber Sky Production via YouTube

Wyoming is full of amazing scenery everywhere you turn. The landscape of the Cowboy State changes so often that driving here is like the weather, wait a few minutes and you'll see something else. Mountains, Prairie, desert and wooded areas are scattered throughout the state.

Washakie County is no exception. The county was formed in 1911 and named after the great Shoshone leader, Chief Washakie. If you're cruising around the county you'll see a vast open county with the Big Horn Mountains, the Big Horn River and farming ground throughout.

Recently Berber Sky Production took a drone and captured some incredible footage of Washakie County from the sky. Seeing the county from the air gives you a totally different view that being in a car. As a matter of fact, the title of the video is:

Washakie County, Wyoming USA (Red Dead Redemption vibe guaranteed)

If you're a gamer, you certainly know the video game 'Red Dead Redemption'. The views you get from this drone footage would be perfect for the next Red Dead Redemption video game (if there will be one).

Here are a couple comparisons. First I'll show you a screenshot from the drone footage taken by Berber Sky Production then I'll show you a show from Red Dead Redemption. Looking at the two, I can surely see Wyoming being part of a Cowboy/ Gunslinger type video game in the future.

Check out the full video of footage from Washakie County.

