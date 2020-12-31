New Video Game Claims to Let You Live a Cowboy’s Life

I always wanted to be a cowboy when I was a kid. That's one of the many benefits of living in Wyoming. You can do that here. A new video game claims to let you see what that life is like in a virtual world.

The game is called Cowboy Life Simulator. This is the announcement trailer that was released recently for the game.

I realize that this is a video game and isn't meant to be taken super serious, but this game seems to be done by someone who thinks they know what being a cowboy was/is like, but doesn't really know. Fixing a barn and herding cattle? Yep. Shooting everyone that comes riding through your ranch gate? Nope or not without some serious jail time.

As of right now, I know for a fact that this game will be released in the coming months on PC. Here's a snippet from the Steam page for what the game will be like.

You will be able to :

Hunt and catch wild horses: To do your job well, you need to have healthy young horses, and nobody gets them for free. You have some roping to do

To do your job well, you need to have healthy young horses, and nobody gets them for free. You have some roping to do Build new buildings and repair old ones: Your gear and animals need shelter, can you provide it?

Your gear and animals need shelter, can you provide it? Cattle drives: Keeping your cows from becoming bags of bones and producing milk requires you to herd them on wide pastures.

Sounds pretty good. There's no release date as of this writing, but it's worth bookmarking this page to keep up with the latest information on the game if the virtual cowboy life is something you'd like to explore.