Wyoming-Based Video Game ‘The Last of Us’ Is Getting an HBO Series

It's been a little over a year since PlayStation released the much anticipated sequel, The Last of Us part II. Both the original (The Last of Us) and the sequel, partially take place in Jackson, Wyoming. Maybe that's why I'm so excited it's getting an HBO television series.

If you've never heard of or played the game before, think The Walking Dead. Wikipedia describes the The Last of Us TV series as:

Based on the 2013 video game of the same name developed by Naughty Dog, the series will follow Joel, a smuggler tasked with escorting the teenage Ellie, across a post-apocalyptic United States. It will also feature Tommy, Joel's younger brother and a former soldier.

The Last of Us television series has an outstanding cast that has been announced already. Joel will be played by Pedro Pascal, who is probably most famous for playing the title role in the Disney+ Star Wars series, The Mandalorian. Ellie will played by young Game of Thrones actress, Bella Ramsey, with the role of Tommy be played by Gabriel Luna.

Although a large portion of the video game's storyline takes place in Wyoming, none of the filming will actually be done here. Shooting has already begun and will take place entirely in Canada. This is rumored to be the largest television production in Canadian history.

Considering that "The Last of Us" series of games are two of Sony's best selling and most critically acclaimed, it's no surprise the television series is aiming high. "The Last of Us part II" actually holds the record for most "Game of the Year" awards, and received multiple other accolades from awards shows and gaming publications.

Here's to hoping the series does Wyoming justice.

