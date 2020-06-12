WATCH: ‘The Last of Us II’ Video Game Partially Takes Place In Jackson

I've been an avid Xbox fan for years, but a new video game called The Last of Us II may force me to purchase a PlayStation 4 (PS4).

From what I gleaned watching the trailer, it looks a lot like a video game version of The Walking Dead. I remember a few years back when the first version was released, but didn't really pay much attention to it as it was (just like its sequel), a PlayStation only game. One major part of the second installment stuck out to me: it partially takes place in Jackson, Wyoming.

The official The Last of Us II website gives this synopsis:

Five years after their dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled down in Jackson, Wyoming. Living amongst a thriving community of survivors has allowed them peace and stability, despite the constant threat of the infected and other, more desperate survivors. When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure. As she hunts those responsible one by one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions.

The graphics from the trailer look pretty awesome, as does the story line and game play. I'm also a huge fan of the actor that voices the main character "Ellie", which is the beautiful Ashley Johnson, who started out at a young age as Chrissy Seaver on the hit sitcom, Growing Pains. The now 38-year old actress has since made a myriad of television appearances and even a brief, but rememberable role near the end of the first Avengers.

The Last of Us II is the third-highest rated PS4 game on Metacritic, behind Rockstar Games's Red Dead Redemption 2 and Grand Theft Auto V. It was also named Most Anticipated Game of the Year.

All in all, even had the game not taken place in Jackson, I was still highly intrigued by the trailer. The fact that there have been few video games that take place in the Cowboy State (there are less than ten), does make this one a must have though.

The game's official release date is Friday, June 19th, 2020. Are you excited about The Last of Us II?