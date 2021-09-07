Hulu Raises Prices For Streaming Subscribers

If you are a Hulu customer, you should check your email: You likely received a notice today that the price of your subscription is about to go up. (There’s also a noticed posted on Hulu.com.)

Customers who subscribe to Hulu or Hulu with no ads will see their bills increase starting on October 8, 2021. (The next time you’re charged after October 8, you’ll see the change reflected.) Hulu will go up from $5.99 a month to $6.99 a month; the tier with no ads will bump up to $12.99 from $11.99. Customers have until October 8 to either cancel or change their plan before the new prices kick in.

The price of Hulu’s Live TV option will remain the same. So will the price of the bundle that gives you Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ all together, at least for now. (Disney owns all three services.)

Even with the price increase, Hulu is still less expensive that even the cheapest Netflix subscription. Their “Basic” plan costs $8.99 a month and only provides SD streaming. The “Standard” plan for 1080p HD streaming is $13.99. (Their 4K streaming option costs $17.99 a month.) Hulu’s sister service, Disney+, currently costs $7.99 a month or $79.99 a year. Amazon’s Prime Video comes included with the company’s Prime membership, and costs $119 a year or $12.99 a month. (Just Prime Video alone costs $8.99 a month.)

Recent Hulu originals include the John Cena and Lil Rel Howery movie Vacation Friends, and the new Steve Martin and Martin Short comedy series Only Murders in the Building. Hulu is also the streaming home for FX network, and is the exclusive place to watch shows like Reservation Dogs and the upcoming Y: The Last Man.