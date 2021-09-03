LDS Church Announces Groundbreaking Date for New Casper Temple
The First Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has announced the date of its groundbreaking ceremony for the new temple being erected in Casper.
The event will take place on Saturday, October 9th, 2021. According to a release sent by the church, the event will be presided over by Elder S. Gifford Nielsen of the Seventy. The release notes that attendance to the event will be invitiation-only.
The temple, approximately 10,000 sq. ft. will be built on a 9.5 acre site, located at the intersection of Wyoming Boulevard and Eagle Drive.
"Wyoming is home to more than 65,000 Latter-day Saints in approximately 170 congregations," the release stated. "The new temple will be the state’s second house of the Lord. The other is the Star Valley Wyoming Temple."