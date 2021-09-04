Booze & Bacon Festival Returns to Casper Nov. 20th, 2021

Frank’s Butcher Shop presents the Booze and Bacon Festival at the Ford Wyoming Center. The event will feature bacon-filled dishes from a variety of local restaurants and samples of beer and liquor from national and local reps. All samples are included with admission.

Event hours are Saturday, November 20th from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm. VIP access begins at 12 noon. Attendees will vote on their favorite food dish, beer, and drink. Trophies will be awarded to the people’s choice in each category. A limited amount of merchandise, packaged beer and liquor items will be available for purchase from the retail section at the event.

Ian Delap, Townsquare Media

Safety first! The Ford Wyoming Center has a designated Uber pick-up and drop-off point at the circle outside of the SinclairTix Box Office. Venue staff will also be available to aide with contacting local cabs and assisting patrons get home safely.

Pork provided by the Wyoming Pork Producers.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Joshua’s Storehouse Youth Program. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 on the day of the show. VIP tickets are available for $75 each. VIP tickets allow for early entrance with pre-show, private tasting and sampling from elite vendors and come with a VIP lanyard, and exclusive Booze & Bacon merchandise. Tickets can be purchased at www.SinclairTix.com, at the SinclairTix Box Office at the Ford Wyoming Center, or by phone at 800-442-2256.

30 Photos That Show Just How Much Casper Has Changed in 15 Years It is easy to forget the how quickly the world changes around us. These photos show how much Casper has changed in a relatively short period of time.