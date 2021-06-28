Is Your Snapchat Not Working? It’s Not Just You

If you've been having issue with the popular multimedia messaging app, Snapchat, all day, don't worry, it's not your phone and it's not a Casper only thing either.

The first thing I do in the morning is check all my notifications. I saw I had a few from Snapchat. You can imagine my dismay when every time I tried to open the app, it immediately crashed (shut down on its own accord). I closed all my apps and promptly power cycled my phone. When that didn't fix the issue, I deleted the app and reinstalled it. Again, it still didn't fix the problem.

After attempting to reach out to their support team, to no avail, I did what I should have done hours before: I Google searched a solution.

Apparently this is just a local thing, but it is (at the time of this article), an iPhone only issue, or to be more specific, an Apple IOS issue.

Snapchat Support released this message via Twitter:

At this point, there is no time frame for when the issue will be fixed. If you haven't done the latest app update, I'd highly advise against it until this bug has been resolved.