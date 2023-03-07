Wyoming Residents Can Show Off on 307 Day with Specialty Filters and Stickers Through Insta and Snapchat
The Wyoming Office of Tourism invites Wyomingites to show some extra love for their state today, 307 Day.
"Whether it's exploring the Bighorn Mountains or off-roading at the Killpecker Sand Dunes, WOT is calling upon residents to share their favorite Wyoming destinations and more on social media."
You can show your pride for the Cowboy State with a WY selfie through augmented reality filters on Instagram and Snapchat.
Add 307 stickers to your Instagram stories or reels by searching "307day" in the Instagram Sticker Library.
Wyoming residents can also use the hashtag #ThatsWY and #307Day, along with tagging the Wyoming location in which the picture was taken.
For more information on Wyoming adventures and travel inspiration visit TravelWyoming.com.