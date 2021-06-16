It Doesn’t Get More Wyoming Than “Old Faithful Root Beer”

I admit I'm not much of a soda drinker, in the dry arid climate of Wyoming I tend to stick to water when I'm feeling thirsty.

That being said, I DO love a fabulous Root Beer.

Nothing tastes better than a Root Beer Float (Vanilla ice cream and Root Beer) on a hot Wyoming Summer night.

I generally tend to stick with Sprecher Root Beer because it's literally made down the street from my childhood home in Milwaukee.

But, when I saw that there is a Root Beer named after Old Faithful AND that the company that created it originated in Wilson, Wyoming I knew that it might just be time to change my ways...

First of all, Erin's joke was super funny (get it...she thought it would erupt like Old Faithful when she opened it) and second, the label on this is gorgeous.

The vintage park poster style of the label is as beautiful as it is eye-catching, and Old Faithful Root Beer is actually part of a whole series of drinks created by Grand Teton Brewing that is inspired by the Park.

According to the site Old Faithful Root Beer is "A hand-crafted, traditional old-style soda, naturally brewed straight from our family to yours. We get our bold, refreshing taste from pure cane sugar, sassafras, vanilla, and a hint of wintergreen."

YUM!

Grand Teton Brewing actually began in Wilson, Wyoming in 1988 as Otto Brothers’ Brewing Company, which was the first modern “micro” brewery in the state. The name change from Otto Brothers’ Brewing Company to Grand Teton Brewing occurred in 2000.

You can learn more about the history of Grand Teton Brewing here, and if anyone knows a local spot where you can purchase this please let me know, I'd love to try it.

