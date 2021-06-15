Casper Police Seek Help Finding Hit & Run Driver

The Casper Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a driver involved in a hit and run accident earlier this spring.

According to the department, the incident happened at roughly 2 a.m. April 25 at 1250 N. Center Street, Lot 135.

The truck appears to be an older, red Dodge truck with a tool box on the back. It may have front-end damage.

Anyone with information should call 307-235-8278 and leave a message for Officer Broneck.