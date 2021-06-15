Weather Service Reports Extreme Fire Danger In Natrona County

The Natrona County Fire District has suspended all open burning thanks to extreme fire conditions.

All open burning was to be suspended by 11 a.m. and no extended hours will be grounded.

Additionally, the National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Red Flag Warning for Natrona and Johnson Counties that will be in effect from 1 p.m. through 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Forecasters say the area is expecting to see southwest winds from 15 to 20 mph with gusts reaching 35 mph. On top of that, highs are expected to climb into the upper 90s to mid 100s.

"A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly," the fire district said. "A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior."