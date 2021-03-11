Jackalope Jump Fundraiser Postponed Until March 20

The Casper Police and Fire-EMS departments have recommended, and the Casper Special Olympics organization has agreed, to postpone the annual Jackalope Jump event from Saturday until next week.

The departments recommended the delay due to a predicted winter storm that will enter the area on Saturday, according to a news release from the Special Olympics.

The Jackalope Jump, which raises money for Special Olympics, instead will be conducted at the Restoration Church, 411 S. Walsh Drive at 10:30 a.m. March 20, with registration to begin at 10 a.m.

The Jump has been one of Special Olympics Wyoming’s signature events.

Volunteers take donations from people who want to see people jump into very cold water.

This year, the event also is being held virtually for those that understand the need for fundraising at this time but are not able to physically participate.

Besides the offbeat torture of being dunked, soaked, dipped or splashed in cold water, the news release said, "They’re the kind of fun and inspiring events that you really have to experience to understand."

Jumpers who raise at least $100 will receive a Jackalope Jump T-Shirt and towel.

All funds raised go to support programming and events for more than 1,800 athletes statewide.

The non-profit Special Olympics Wyoming provides year-round sports training, athletic competition and other related programs to children and adults with intellectual disabilitie. It also offers continuing opportunities for olympians to develop their potential and physical fitness, demonstrate courage and experience joy and friendship.

Visit Special Olympics at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

