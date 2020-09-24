Let’s put this to rest: Clearly, the Snyder Cut was never finished.

For years, Zack Snyder fans clamored for Warner Bros. to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut of Justice League that they claimed was sitting around in a vault somewhere just waiting to be unleashed on the world. They begged and screamed and cajoled and fought and finally Warners acquiesced, announcing that Zack Snyder’s Justice League would premiere soon on HBO Max. What we’re seeing now it that the movie didn’t exist, at least not in completed form. If it did, Warner Bros. would not be spending all this money to finish it now.

They are spending a lot of money on it. According to TheWrap, the Snyder Cut has a budget of “around $70 million.” Earlier reports claimed Snyder would not reshoot anything for his director’s cut, with the money going to finish effects shots that had never been completed. This week we learned Snyder will reconvene much of his original cast to shoot material that was never completed back in 2017.

According to Wikipedia, the theatrical cut of Justice League had a budget of $300 million, meaning the new version could cost almost 25 percent of the original. For further comparison, Shazam’s entire budget is estimated at $80 million. So the completion of the Snyder Cut is a major, major undertaking for Warner Bros. It’s going to need to bring a lot of eyeballs to HBO Max to be considered a success. Zack Snyder’s Justice League — all four hours of it, broken into a quartet of hourlong episodes — is expected to premiere on HBO Max at some point in 2021.